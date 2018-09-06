Virginia teen allegedly killed by mother was severely injured by his father as baby

HOPEWELL, Va. - The father of the 13-year-old Virginia boy found dead over the weekend has been serving prison time since 2005 for injuring his son so severely that the boy had permanent disabilities.​

​​​​​​The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the boy, Jalen Goldsborough, was found dead Sunday at a Hopewell home. His mother, 36-year-old Amy FaJohn, was charged with child neglect and first-degree murder. Anthony Saunders, who lived with FaJohn, was charged with child neglect. It's unclear if they have lawyers.

Amy FaJohn, left, and Anthony Saunders were charged in the boy's death. (Source: Hopewell police)

In 2005, prosecutors said Charles Byron Goldsborough II violently shook his infant son. He also told police he threw the 17-day-old in the air. The boy was rendered blind, had a reduced life span, and his brain and skull stopped growing normally.

Goldsborough pleaded guilty to aggravated malicious wounding. His projected release date is in 2020.

