Virginia teen offered $1.2 million in scholarships

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A teenager from Chesapeake has been accepted into 15 colleges and universities, on top of being offered more than $1.2 million in scholarships.

Malique Hawkins has a 4.4 GPA and is very active in his school and community.

The senior was voted homecoming king, has played on Grassfield High's varsity basketball team, and is a class office delegate.

What's more, he has his own clothing business and runs two YouTube channels.

He initially applied to 16 institutions after looking into schools that have good business programs.

