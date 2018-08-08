Virginia 17-month-old boy dies after being left in a hot car

HENRICO, Va. - A Virginia toddler died after being left in a hot car.

According to NBC 12, deputies say the father of 17-month-old Riaan Gondesi left the boy in the car, which was parked in an uncovered deck of a parking garage at the Capital One West Creek Campus in Henrico, Virginia.

The mother called police just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after the child's day care contacted her, saying her son was not dropped off.

The mother then called the boy's dad, who had left him in the car seat. The father arrived at work at 9:30 a.m. and apparently forgot to drop off the boy.

Crews arrived at the scene and attempted to revive the toddler. He was then taken to St. Mary's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner is doing an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Officials are investigating and currently, there are no charges.

The area was under a heat advisory Wednesday.

