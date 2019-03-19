Virginia Vietnam veteran finally gets to fly American flag outside his home after battle with HOA

WYNDHAM, Va. - A veteran in Virginia is finally flying the American flag over his home.

His homeowner's association had prohibited him from doing it for more than 15 years, but no more.

In 2003, Richard Oulton, a Vietnam veteran, was forced to take down his flagpole after his homeowner's association took him to court.

"I'm standing in my front yard and told my American flag is a visual nuisance and I can't fly it in support of the troops in Iraq. I think it's horrible, but I have to comply," said Oulton.

His story sparked national attention.

With a little help, Oulton finally got the blessing from his homeowner's association to resurrect his flagpole.

For Oulton, flying the stars and stripes is about more than patriotism.

"For 740 members that I served with. For their memory," said Oulton.

Two decades after he fought the first fight with his homeowner's association, Oulton asked Delegate John McGuire to help him battle again.

"I said, 'I'm going to I'm going to do everything I can to get that flagpole,'" said McGuire.

After two appeals and approval from the neighbors, they convinced the homeowners association to let the flag fly.

