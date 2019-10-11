Virginia woman avoids jail time after allegedly shooting six puppies, dumping their bodies

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. - A woman who allegedly shot and killed six puppies and then dumped their bodies will not spend any time in jail, NBC29 reports.

Instead, a judge sentenced Betsy Hemp, 40, to 500 hours of community service and a $1,500 fine, according to NBC29.

In December 2018, Hemp was arrested and charged in connection with the deaths of six puppies between the ages of 4 and 6 months that were found shot to death.

Hemp was initially charged with six felony counts of animal cruelty and six misdemeanor counts of illegal dumping, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

In September, Hemp pleaded guilty to the counts of illegal dumping and pleaded not guilty to the counts of torture causing an animal's death. She was found guilty of the dumping charges and six misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty but said there was no evidence of torture, according to NBC29.

On Thursday, Hemp described how she took the puppies one by one from a box, shot them with a rifle and then put them back in the box, according to NBC29.

Hemp said she couldn't afford the dogs and local shelters and agencies were either full or wouldn't take the dogs, according to NBC29.

Hemp said Thursday that she wishes she would have just kept the dogs, according to NBC29.

