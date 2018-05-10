Virginia woman charged with decapitating boyfriend, tells deputy 'let me get my heads'

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) - A Virginia woman has been charged in the death of a West Virginia man who was decapitated, authorities said Monday.

Media outlets report 29-year-old Bo White's body was found April 1 in his home in the Lerona area and his head in some woods.

Court documents released Monday show 41-year-old Roena Cheryl Mills was charged with second-degree murder.

According to a criminal complaint, Mills had been in the woods, was covered in blood and had a pocket knife in her pants when she arrived at another residence. The homeowners called authorities after they offered to give her a ride and she refused to leave the property.

The complaint said Mills gave a sheriff's deputy a false identity and claimed she had been thrown through a glass door but wouldn't disclose her attacker.

While Mills was being taken for questioning, she told the deputy, "you have to take me back and let me get my heads," the complaint said.

