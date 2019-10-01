Virginia woman dies after being attacked by pet pit bull

HAMPTON, Va. - (AP) — Police in Virginia say a woman who was attacked in her yard by her pet pit bull has died from her injuries.

Hampton police spokesman Reggie Williams said in a release obtained by news outlets that 31-year-old Morgan Crayton died from her wounds on Monday.

Neighbors told The Virginian-Pilot that the woman was outside her home on Sunday with several dogs, including her own 92-pound (42-kilogram) pit bull, when it lunged at her throat and wouldn't let go. Neighbor Tiffany Thomas said others heard Crayton's screams and ran to help. She said Crayton was bleeding heavily and unconscious after the mauling.

The 2-year-old male dog is being quarantined by animal control, but will be euthanized after a 10-day observation period.

Thomas' husband said they had the dog for nine months.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.