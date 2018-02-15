Virginia woman gets 4 years for fraud, fake death notice

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - A Virginia woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for an identity fraud scheme that included publishing a fake death notice.

The Daily Press reports 50-year-old Alexandra Hatcher also has to pay almost $203,000 in restitution to victims for the plot in which she tried to land $600,000 in life insurance proceeds. Hatcher pleaded guilty to the fake death last fall and to more than 20 fraudulent vehicle purchases across the country.

Hatcher's 49-year-old husband Albert W. Hatcher Jr. was sentenced to four years and similar restitution in January for the same scheme. Court documents say Hatcher — legally known as Sandra then — and her husband took out life insurance policies on Sandra payable to Albert Hatcher, forged a death certificate and published a fake death notice.

