Virginians among most sleepless in nation, study says

Can you remember the last time you got a full seven to eight hours of sleep? Apparently, many Virginians can't.

According to a study done by Mattress Clarity, 1 in 5 workers in Virginia get less than five hours of sleep per night.

The study goes on to say that over half of the respondents in this study said work stress affects their sleep and that 1 in 10 use alcohol to help them sleep.

What's the cause?

Getting this little sleep can be attributed to people's employment and the wider economy, according to Mattress Clarity.

Out of the 2,500 people surveyed in this study, 57 percent who sleep less than five hours say that stress from work leads them to have a bad night's sleep.

There are statistics that back this up -- saying that Americans work more than anyone else in the industrialized world as well as take less vacation time, work longer days and retire later than most.

What states are getting the least sleep?

