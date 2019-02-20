VSP has 380 reasons for you to stay home

The Virginia State Police has 380 reasons for drivers to delay their travel plans for Wednesday — that's how many crashes and stuck vehicles troopers have responded to since midnight.

From midnight to 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, VSP responded to 171 crashes and 143 stuck vehicles.

As of 8:45 a.m., troopers are currently responding to another 48 crashes and 18 stuck vehicles.

The majority of those crashes only involved damage to vehicles. There haven't been many injuries and there have been no fatal crashes so far.

State police are asking drivers to stay home until mid-day if possible. If you must drive, be sure to clear all snow and ice from your vehicle before traveling.

