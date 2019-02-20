Walmart to offer up great deals for Baby Savings Day

ROANOKE, Va. - Have a little one you need to shop for?
Walmart is looking to help you out with what it's calling the biggest in-store baby event of the year this Saturday.
From 10:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. it's Baby Savings Day at stores across the country.
Stop by for an opportunity to demo baby gear, talk to specialists and take home a bundle of samples and coupons for your growing family.
Select car seats, crib mattresses and more will also be on rollback in stores and online.
Here's a look a which local stores are participating in the event:
- Bedford - 1126 E Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
- Christiansburg - 2400 N Franklin Street
- Danville - 211 Nor Dan Drive
- Danville - 515 Mount Cross Road
- Dublin - 5225 Alexander Road
- Galax - 1140 E Stuart Drive
- Lynchburg - 3900 Wards Road
- Lynchburg - 3227 Old Forest Road
- Radford - 7373 Peppers Ferry Boulevard
- Roanoke - 5350 Clearbrook Village Lane
- Roanoke - 4807 Valley View Boulevard NW
- Roanoke - 4524 Challenger Avenue
- Salem - 1851 W Main Street
Click here to see the complete list of participating stores.
