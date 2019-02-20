Walmart to offer up great deals for Baby Savings Day

ROANOKE, Va. - Have a little one you need to shop for?

Walmart is looking to help you out with what it's calling the biggest in-store baby event of the year this Saturday.

From 10:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. it's Baby Savings Day at stores across the country.

Stop by for an opportunity to demo baby gear, talk to specialists and take home a bundle of samples and coupons for your growing family.

Select car seats, crib mattresses and more will also be on rollback in stores and online.

Here's a look a which local stores are participating in the event:

Bedford - 1126 E Lynchburg Salem Turnpike

Christiansburg - 2400 N Franklin Street

Danville - 211 Nor Dan Drive

Danville - 515 Mount Cross Road

Dublin - 5225 Alexander Road

Galax - 1140 E Stuart Drive

Lynchburg - 3900 Wards Road

Lynchburg - 3227 Old Forest Road

Radford - 7373 Peppers Ferry Boulevard

Roanoke - 5350 Clearbrook Village Lane

Roanoke - 4807 Valley View Boulevard NW

Roanoke - 4524 Challenger Avenue

Salem - 1851 W Main Street

Click here to see the complete list of participating stores.

