Wanted Virginia woman missing with her two children, ages 4 and 11

PAGE COUNTY, Va. - The Page County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in searching for a wanted woman and her two children, who are believed to be in danger.

Jessica Good, 39, of Luray, Virginia, and her children, Reed Higgs, 4, and Chloe Good, 11, are believed to be in a silver 2013 Ford Edge with Virginia tag JME-1648 that Good is driving

Good is wanted on a bench warrant from the Page County General District Court.

Also, the Shenandoah County Department of Social Services has obtained an order to remove the 4-year-old from Good's custody.

The child likely needs medical attention regarding a pre-diagnosed condition, according to the Sheriff's Office.

If you have any information regarding this matter, please contact the Page County Sheriff’s Office at 540-743-6571 and ask for Investigator Charles Sours.

