Warner, Kaine want to pass resolution to honor Virginia Beach shooting victims

Officials released the names of the 12 people who were killed in the shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine want to pass a resolution meant to honor the victims of the mass shooting at Virginia Beach.

Warner says they introduced the resolution with the intention of recognizing "the public servants, first responders, and community members that will forever be marked by this tragic event.”

Twelve people were killed at the Municipal Center on Friday, May 31. Eleven of the victims were city employees.

"We want the country to know who these dedicated public servants, friends, and family members were,” Kaine said.

It's a symbolic gesture that would signify unity within the Senate with regard to this incident.

The resolution does require that the Senate seek to prevent more people from dying in acts of violence.

