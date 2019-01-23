Warner pushes Stop STUPIDITY Act to end future shutdowns

WASHINGTON - Senator Mark Warner has introduced a bill to put an end to all future government shutdowns.

The legislation is aimed to protect federal workers.

The Stop STUPIDITY Act, which stands for Shutdowns Transferring Unnecessary Pain and Inflicting Damage In The (Coming) Years, would automatically renew government funding at the same levels of the previous year, with adjustments for inflation.

The act would fund all aspects of government except for the legislative and executive branches, which has the intention of "forcing" Congress and the White House to negotiate.

“The Stop STUPIDITY Act takes the aggressive but necessary step of forcing the President and Congress to do the jobs they were elected to do,” said Sen. Warner in a statement. “It is disturbing that the daily lives of hundreds of thousands of workers are at the mercy of dysfunction in Washington."

In response, Republican National Committee Spokesman Garren Shipley said, "If Senator Warner had put half as much time into actually negotiating as he did coming up with that acronym, federal workers would have never missed a paycheck."

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.