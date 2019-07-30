WATCH: Navy Seabee surprises family on ride at Busch Gardens

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Two children took their seats on a roller coaster, not knowing that in seconds they would get the military homecoming surprise of a lifetime.

Navy Seabee Chief J. Cunningham, who has 25 years of dedicated service, surprised his family Sunday at Busch Gardens Williamsburg after returning home from his longest and final deployment to the Middle East.

The Cunningham family contacted their favorite theme park to help surprise their children, according to Busch Gardens.

The children took their place on the Griffon, a popular Busch Gardens roller coaster, and Cunningham stepped onto the ride’s platform after a 14-month deployment.

The heartwarming moment was captured under the guise of a film shoot.

Following the long-awaited arrival, the family enjoyed a ride on the Griffon and a day at the park.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.