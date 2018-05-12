Water safety tips if you're going to the lake

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. - It’s getting busy at Smith Mountain Lake.

Whether it's going for a walk, a swim, or a ride around the lake, manager Chris Bechtler of Crazy Horse Marina said even on hot spring days, lakes are still cold and can be dangerous for swimmers.

“The water temperatures are just now starting to peak around the mid 70s. But that’s on the surface. When you fall into the water you're not falling on the surface. You're falling below the surface where the colder water is,” Bechtler said.

Bechtler said even if it's a sunny day you want to dress for the water temperature.

Chairman Pat Massa of the Smith Mountain Lake Water Safety Council stresses the importance of wearing a life jacket.

“Eighty percent of the people who drowned last year in the state were not wearing life jackets,” Massa said.

Water safety also applies to pets.

“We always make sure our dogs are wearing a life jacket around the lake,” Bechtler said.

