Webcam is broadcasting some of Virginia's orphaned bear cubs

WAYNESBORO, Va. (AP) - A public webcam has been set up to broadcast the lives of seven bear cubs that were recently rescued in Virginia.

Staff at the Wildlife Center of Virginia said in an email Thursday that the public can find the bear cub "critter cam" on its website.

The nonprofit center adopts sick, injured and orphaned wild animals from around Virginia. The center said it will limit human interaction with the cubs and release them next spring. The center released nine bears last year.

Two female cubs were found earlier this year in Nelson County. They had been separated from their mother.

A male and female cub from Franklin County were orphaned when their mother was killed by a car on a highway. They were rescued by a Virginia State Trooper.

