What to know about Charlottesville this weekend: Road closures, banned items, more

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - With this upcoming weekend marking the one-year anniversary of the deadly Unite the Right rally, the City of Charlottesville is taking several security measures.

Beginning Friday at 6 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m., the city will establish a defined security area within downtown.

State of emergency declared in preparation of Unite the Right anniversary

There will be two entry points for pedestrians to access the security area as law enforcement personnel will be positioned at the entry points at 1st Street S & Water Street and at 2nd Street SE & Water Street.

The following items are prohibited within the downtown security area:

BB Guns

Pellet Guns

Air Rifles or Pistols

Paintball Guns

Pellet Guns

Nunchucks

Tasers

Stun Guns

Heavy Gauge Metal Chains

Lengths of Lumber or Wood

Poles

Bricks

Rocks

Metal Beverage or Food Cans or Containers

Glass Bottles

Axes

Axe Handles

Hatchets

Ice Picks

Acidic or Caustic Materials

Hazardous or Flammable or Combustible Liquids

Skateboards

Swords

Knives

Daggers

Razor Blades or Other Sharp Items

Metal Pipes

Pepper or Bear Spray

Mace

Aerosol Sprays

Catapults

Wrist Rockets

Bats

Sticks

Clubs

Drones

Explosives

Fireworks

Open Fire or Open Flames

Any Other Item Considered an “Implement of Riot”

The city says that any person in possession of a prohibited item will be denied entry into the downtown safety area. Violation of these restrictions may result in criminal penalties.

Masks will also not be allowed in certain places.

The city of Charlottesville, the Charlottesville Police Department and all partner agencies involved in safeguarding the Greater Charlottesville Region throughout the weekend continue to remain vigilant in anticipation of planned events.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.