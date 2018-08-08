What to know about Charlottesville this weekend: Road closures, banned items, more

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - With this upcoming weekend marking the one-year anniversary of the deadly Unite the Right rally, the City of Charlottesville is taking several security measures.
Beginning Friday at 6 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m., the city will establish a defined security area within downtown.
State of emergency declared in preparation of Unite the Right anniversary
There will be two entry points for pedestrians to access the security area as law enforcement personnel will be positioned at the entry points at 1st Street S & Water Street and at 2nd Street SE & Water Street.
The following items are prohibited within the downtown security area:
- BB Guns
- Pellet Guns
- Air Rifles or Pistols
- Paintball Guns
- Nunchucks
- Tasers
- Stun Guns
- Heavy Gauge Metal Chains
- Lengths of Lumber or Wood
- Poles
- Bricks
- Rocks
- Metal Beverage or Food Cans or Containers
- Glass Bottles
- Axes
- Axe Handles
- Hatchets
- Ice Picks
- Acidic or Caustic Materials
- Hazardous or Flammable or Combustible Liquids
- Skateboards
- Swords
- Knives
- Daggers
- Razor Blades or Other Sharp Items
- Metal Pipes
- Pepper or Bear Spray
- Mace
- Aerosol Sprays
- Catapults
- Wrist Rockets
- Bats
- Sticks
- Clubs
- Drones
- Explosives
- Fireworks
- Open Fire or Open Flames
- Any Other Item Considered an “Implement of Riot”
The city says that any person in possession of a prohibited item will be denied entry into the downtown safety area. Violation of these restrictions may result in criminal penalties.
Masks will also not be allowed in certain places.
The city of Charlottesville, the Charlottesville Police Department and all partner agencies involved in safeguarding the Greater Charlottesville Region throughout the weekend continue to remain vigilant in anticipation of planned events.
