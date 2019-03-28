Virginia

While no Virginians won $768 million, Virginia's public schools win big in Powerball

Lottery tickets generated $17 million in profit

By Ida Domingo - Intern

ROANOKE, Va. - Wednesday's Powerball jackpot-winning ticket may not have been bought in Virginia, but more than 110,000 tickets bought here in the commonwealth won prizes. 

That includes a ticket bought in Portsmouth that won $150,000.

During the run of 26 drawings that began in December and ended with Wednesday night’s drawing, the sales of Powerball tickets in the commonwealth generated an estimated $17 million in profit.

By law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education.

The Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.6 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. The lottery generated more than $600 million for Virginia’s public schools in fiscal year 2018.

Here's a look at our locales that received the most lottery funds during fiscal year 2018:

  1. Roanoke City  $14,893,978.57
  2. Henry County  $7,789,432.77
  3. Lynchburg City  $7,193,524.47
  4. Danville City  $5,970,702.95
  5. Pittsylvania County  $5,960,165.05
  6. Campbell County  $4,965,848.30
  7. Franklin County  $4,555,726.77
  8. Roanoke County  $4,540,271.89
  9. Montgomery County  $4,370,433.30
  10. Bedford County  $4,123,185.24

For more information and a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s page here

