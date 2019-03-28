While no Virginians won $768 million, Virginia's public schools win big in Powerball

ROANOKE, Va. - Wednesday's Powerball jackpot-winning ticket may not have been bought in Virginia, but more than 110,000 tickets bought here in the commonwealth won prizes.

That includes a ticket bought in Portsmouth that won $150,000.

During the run of 26 drawings that began in December and ended with Wednesday night’s drawing, the sales of Powerball tickets in the commonwealth generated an estimated $17 million in profit.

By law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education.

The Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.6 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. The lottery generated more than $600 million for Virginia’s public schools in fiscal year 2018.

Here's a look at our locales that received the most lottery funds during fiscal year 2018:

Roanoke City – $14,893,978.57 Henry County – $7,789,432.77 Lynchburg City – $7,193,524.47 Danville City – $5,970,702.95 Pittsylvania County – $5,960,165.05 Campbell County – $4,965,848.30 Franklin County – $4,555,726.77 Roanoke County – $4,540,271.89 Montgomery County – $4,370,433.30 Bedford County – $4,123,185.24

For more information and a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s page here.

