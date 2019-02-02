Will he, won't he? The list of those calling for Gov. Ralph Northam to resign

ROANOKE, Va. - Since a racially offensive photo on a yearbook page for Gov. Ralph Northam resurfaced Friday, many people, on both sides of the political spectrum have called for him to resign.

While many people have asked for Northam's resignation, both U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, as well as Rep. Bobby Scott, the dean of Virginia's congressional delegation, have not.

As of Saturday afternoon, President Trump has also not said whether he feels Northam should remain in office.

Here's a look thus far at those asking for Northam to step down.

Democrats

--- Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe

--- Former Vice President Joe Biden

--- Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi

--- Democratic Party of Virginia

--- Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus

--- Virginia Delegate Chris Hurst

--- Virginia Legislative Black Caucus

--- Virginia House and Senate Democrats

--- U.S. Rep Elaine Luria (Virginia's 2nd District)

--- U.S. Rep Abigail Spencer (Virginia's 3rd District)

--- Julián Castro - 2020 Presidential Candidate

--- Kamala Harris - 2020 Presidential Candidate

--- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts) - 2020 Presidential Candidate

--- U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (New York) - 2020 Presidential Candidate

--- U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (New Jersey) - 2020 Presidential Candidate

-- Rep. Eric Swalwell (California)

Republicans

--- U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman (Virginia's 5th District)

--- U.S. Rep. Ben Cline (Virginia's 6th District)

--- Republican Party of Virginia

--- Republican leaders in Virginia's General Assembly

--- Virginia Senate Pro Tempore Stephen Newman

Independent

--- Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vermont)

Other

--- Richmond Times-Dispatch

--- Derrick Johnson, President of the NAACP

