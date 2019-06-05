Woman recovering in hospital after Virginia Beach shooting thanks first responders

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A woman recovering in a hospital after the Virginia Beach shooting is now in fair condition and is thanking everyone who helped save her life, according to WAVY.

The NBC affiliate reports that Melanie Coffey was rushed to a Norfolk-area hospital on Friday in critical condition by helicopter. Hospital officials told WAVY that Coffey was moved to the intensive care unit Monday and was then listed in fair condition Wednesday.

Coffey released the following statement to WAVY:

I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt thanks to the Virginia Beach police officers who intervened and EMS volunteers who helped get everyone they could to safety. You are heroes who serve our community every day and I am grateful for your service.



To my friends, family members, coworkers and the City of Virginia Beach, who are offering compassion and support, I thank you. Your encouragement is helping me prepare for the next steps in recovery from this terrible crime.



I want to thank the skilled and caring professionals with Sentara hospitals and Nightingale, who helped save my life and continue to care for others.



I am just one person affected by this tragedy in our community. My hope is for courage and determination as we heal together.



I need to focus on my family and my healing and I request privacy during this time.

The mass shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach left 12 people dead.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.