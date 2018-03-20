Woman shot during elementary school dismissal in Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - Authorities say a woman picking up a child at a Virginia elementary school was hit by a bullet.

Portsmouth Public Schools spokeswoman Cherise Newsome told WVEC-TV that Douglass Park Elementary School remained on modified lockdown late Monday, following the shooting, as staff and students were on campus for after-school programs. Emergency dispatchers had received a call about the shooting around 4:30 p.m.

The woman hasn't been identified, but the station described her as a parent of a student. She was hospitalized, and Portsmouth police Detective Misty Holley says the extent of her injuries is unclear.

Further details haven't been released.

