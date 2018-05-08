'Wonder Woman 2' to film in deserted Virginia mall

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Only an Amazonian princess can have the power to resurrect a dead mall.

According to the Washington Business Journal, "Wonder Woman 2," the sequel to the 2017 hit superhero movie starring Gal Gadot, will film scenes at the abandoned Landmark Mall in Alexandria in June and July.

During the same period, filming will also take place in Washington D.C.-- exact locations are unknown as of now.

The film, which will be set in the 1980s, is expected to be released in November 2019.

