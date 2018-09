RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Because of Hurricane Florence, Xfinity has opened up more than 45,000 WiFi hotspots across Virginia to help keep residents, businesses and first responders connected.

The hotspots are free and available to non-customers, as well.

Hotspots will be open through Friday.

A map of the hotspots across Virginia can be found here.

