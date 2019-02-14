You can find other singles based on political views or what's in your fridge

It's Valentine's Day! Love is in the air...and on our phones.

A growing number of apps and services are out there to help singles find a Valentine online.

The co-founders of Betches have started a new dating app called Ship. In collaboration with Match, Ship lets your friends have a say in your dating choices.

"You've known your friends for so long, they might have a different take on who you should be dating," said Ship Co-Founder Aleen Kuperman.

Similar to Tinder and other dating apps, you can swipe yes or no to match with others in the app. Your friends can also swipe for you and share profiles and gifs in a group chat.

Ship is one of the newest of many dating platforms that are aiming to lure in singles with a new way to connect.

The Air Date app can match up frequent travelers for a date on your next flight.

On TrumpSingles.com, supporters of the President can make dating great again.

Or maybe you'd like to try "Refrigerator Dating." Now owners of the Samsung family hub can get matched up based on the contents of their fridge.

Modern singles are looking for the right fish in a growing sea of apps.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.