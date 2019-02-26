Your adventure-loving pooch could be featured on Devils Backbone's newest beer can

ROSELAND, Va. - Do you and your dog love adventure? Your dog could be the newest illustration on Devils Backbone's Gold Leaf Lager cans this summer.

Devils Backbone Brewing Co. is launching its Adventure Dogs contest. The company says it believes a tasty brew should be enjoyed with man's best friend while in the great outdoors -- or even in the comfort of your backyard.

Pet owners can upload a picture of their pooch to the Adventure Dogs site until March 22. Voting will go from March 23 to April 1, with five lucky dogs winning the contest.

The Adventure Dogs winners will have their photos illustrated and put on Gold Leaf's new cans. A portion of the beer sales will go to City Dogs Rescue, an organization dedicated to rescuing adoptable dogs and cats from overcrowded high-kill shelters.

