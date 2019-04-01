Your Appalachian Power bill should go down some starting Monday

If you're an Appalachian Power customer, your rates are going down.

The State Corporation Commission says it's adjusting rates due to the federal corporate income tax rate reduction.

Appalachian Power reduced its rates by $50 million last July and those are going down another $30 million.

Corporate income taxes make up only a portion of a typical customer’s bill. Residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month saw a reduction in their bills of approximately $4.83 based on the rate that was implemented in July, according to the company. That rate is supposed to drop more starting Monday.

Click here for more information from Appalachian Power about their rates.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.