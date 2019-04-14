Vixens win fifth ODAC title

WEYERS CAVE, Va. - For the fifth time in school history, Sweet Briar is the Old Dominion Athletic Conference equestrian champion, as the Vixens finished atop the conference at the ODAC Championships at Bridgewater Equestrian Center on Saturday.

Sweet Briar was represented at the ODAC Championships by the team of: first-year Maggie Fraley of White Haven, Pennsylvania., sophomore Katie Balding of Williamsburg, Virginia., sophomore Lily Peterson of Ashland, Virginia and senior Emily Schlosberg of Fairfax, Virginia., to win the fifth conference title in school history and the first since the 2016 season.

In addition to team success, the Vixens picked up three individual honors.

Schlosberg concluded her ODAC career by earning ODAC Rider of the Year honors for the second time in her career. Schlosberg becomes the seventh rider in ODAC history to earn Rider of the Year laurels multiple times in their career. Schlosberg's honor marks the fourth Rider of the Year in the last five years for Sweet Briar, while also earning the fifth all-time ODAC Rider of the Year honor in school history.

Fraley was named ODAC Rookie of the Year, the fourth in the last five years for Sweet Briar and fourth all-time. Fraley joins Makayla Benjamin, Schlosberg and Peterson as Sweet Briar riders who have been named Rookie of the Year.

Longtime Sweet Briar head coach Mimi Wroten was named ODAC Coach of the Year, an honor she's received for the fourth time in her career. The honor marks the fifth time a Sweet Briar coach has earned ODAC recognition.

Three Vixens earned All-ODAC honors, with Fraley, Peterson and Schlosberg all getting the nod. Peterson and Schlosberg earned All-ODAC honors for the second time in their careers, while Fraley earned her first nod from the conference.

The Sweet Briar ODAC riders will next return to action with the NCEA team at the NCEA National Championships in Waco, Texas on Wednesday against Delaware State over fences and No. 3 Oklahoma State on the flat.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.