CNU poll: Virginia voters support raising minimum wage, decriminalizing marijuana

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A survey of Virginia voters conducted by the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University suggests compromise may be possible on expanding Virginians' access to Medicaid.

"While a majority of voters support a full expansion of Medicaid, Republican voters oppose it, and Republicans are still in charge in the General Assembly," said Dr. Quentin Kidd, director of the Wason Center. "However, a partial expansion has the support of Republican voters, which may open a path to compromise this session."

The survey also included findings regarding voters' opinions on drug abuse. Voters support the decriminalization of the possession of small amounts of marijuana, making it punishable by fines rather than jail. Two-thirds of voters know someone who has taken prescription opioid painkillers and support treatment in place of prison time.

Other findings include voters' support of raising the minimum wage to $10.10, prohibiting sending or reading emails while driving, and amending Virginia's Constitution to put a nonpartisan commission in charge of drawing new political districts.

The Wason Center gathered data through 870 interviews with Virginia voters. Of those interviews, 372 were conducted via landline and 498 on cell phone. The interview period lasted from Jan. 14 to Feb. 4. The survey has a +/-3.6 percent margin of error.

