VT football players hand out Kroger-donated turkeys to hungry families

PULASKI - Nearly 500 families in the New River Valley now have a nice Christmas meal thanks to a donation from Kroger and the Virginia Tech football team.

Kroger donated 10 turkey’s to Feeding America food pantries for every touchdown the Hokie team scored this season. Football players handed them out Thursday at food pantries in Pulaski and Elliston. Kroger’s donation totaled 460 turkeys.

“It has been a great feeling to give back to families, especially in a community that supports us. It has been a blessing today,” said Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley.

Posing for pictures and signing autographs, defensive backs Caleb Farley and Reggie Floyd said it was a great way to give back.

"It's very exciting you know coming out in the community giving back to everybody, enjoying ourselves and just communicating,” Floyd said.

With a bowl game in the future, the Hokies have extra incentive to play for as Kroger extended their 10 turkey match through the end of the season.

"Lets go for this bowl game and get a win. More touchdowns and hopefully more turkeys,” Floyd said.

Those who work at the Pulaski Daily bread every day truly know the needs in the community and what it means for families to have a special meal.

It's wonderful for the patrons that we have every day. I know they look forward to getting the turkeys and I'm sure it was fun for them to see the Virginia Tech players here,” said volunteer Diane Wallace.

Volunteer Janice Holt said up to 150 people could come through the lines at the soup kitchen for a meal any given day.

"It's wonderful because I'm sure a lot of people don't have a Christmas," Holt said.

Nearly 500 families who will have a Christmas meal to share with loved ones this holiday.



