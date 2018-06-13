Want to see changes to I-81? Now is your chance to speak

ROANOKE - State transportation officials will be in Roanoke Thursday to discuss improvements to Interstate 81. The goal is to propose safety improvements within the next year.

The meeting will be open to the public to discuss residents’ biggest concerns and how to improve them.

"It is a nightmare. I used to drive it to Christiansburg every day for a year and just prayed for my life every time I went up there,” said Roanoke resident Amy Jesse.

Using comments like Jesse's, the public state transportation officials will prepare the Intestate 81 corridor improvement plan.

Stretching 325 miles, Interstate 81 is for most residents in the region unavoidable and the quickest route to get where they are going. While it is part of our daily commute, it also accounts for 40 percent of the state's trucker traffic. Additionally, VDOT said 11,000 accidents have happened there in the past five years alone.

The state plans to present it's findings to the 2019 General Assembly in order to receive funding to move forward.

The meeting will be held Thursday at the Holiday Inn near Valley View mall from 4 to 7 p.m.



