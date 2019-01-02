Wanted Pulaski man Cody Drain captured

UPDATE - 1:31 p.m. Wednesday

After a multi-day manhunt, Cody Drain has been arrested.

He was arrested without incident in the 2200 block of Reed Creek Road in Wythe County shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Along with Montgomery County, members of the following law enforcement agencies also assisted with the search for Drain:

- Christiansburg Police Department

- Blacksburg Police Department

- Wythe County Sheriff’s Office

- Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office

- Pulaski Police Department

- Radford Police Department

- US marshals

- Virginia State Police

UPDATE - 10:57 a.m. Tuesday

The stolen Volvo authorities believed Cody Drain was driving has been located in Rural Retreat, according to the Wythe County Sheriff's Office.

As the vehicle was empty, the search for Drain continues, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

UPDATE - 5:40 p.m. Monday

Cody Drain, who is considered armed and dangerous, is wanted by the U.S. marshals.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Those with information about his whereabouts are asked to contact Investigator Terry at 276-223-6000.

Drain is currently wanted by the Sheriff's Offices of Montgomery, Pulaski and Wythe counties for numerous charges, including motor vehicle theft, drug violations and eluding and escape.

UPDATE - 10:45 a.m. Monday

There's a new development in the search for Drain, who authorities say took off in a stolen deputy vehicle.

As Montgomery County deputies were making door-to-door home checks late Sunday night, they discovered that a 2001 beige, four-door Volvo station wagon V70 had been stolen from Fair Lawn in the Pilot area of Montgomery County. The station wagon had Virginia license plates VHJ-1105 when it was stolen.

They believe, based on evidence they have gathered, that Drain likely stole that car and used it to leave the area.

There will continue to be a heavy police presence in the Pilot area.

UPDATE - 6:58 p.m. Sunday

According to police, officers got a tip Sunday afternoon from a person on Bowhill Road who had found discarded clothing matching what Cody Drain had been wearing when he was arrested. It was found near a building that person owned. The person also told police that camouflage clothing and boots, as well as a handgun, were missing from that building.

Police say there also may have been an earlier sighting of Drain near Barley Road. They believe he was heading toward Smith Creek Road.

Police are asking people to be aware and use extreme caution if they come across someone matching Drain's description.

There will be a continued presence of law enforcement as the search continues.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police are searching for a Pulaski man wanted on multiple charges, including stealing a police vehicle.

Cody Ryan Drain, 26, of Pulaski, was being held in relation to a stolen vehicle and a DUI when he allegedly escaped police custody with a stolen Montgomery County Sheriff’s vehicle.

He was arrested along with Cynthia Renee Turpit, 22, of Pulaski. She was charged with narcotics possession and conspiracy to distribute narcotics. She is being held in the Montgomery County jail without bond.

The arrests happened after the two were found in a stolen vehicle.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, just before 1:30 a.m. a deputy noticed a vehicle that was reported stolen from Pulaski near the Radford Travel Center. Drain was driving the vehicle. Turpit was in the passenger seat. The deputy attempted to pull Drain over, but he refused to stop, and a police pursuit began.

Officers with the Christiansburg Police Department and the Virginia State Police assisted with the chase. The pair eventually stopped and ran away from police on foot. The two were eventually stopped and arrested.

Drain was taken to Montgomery Regional Hospital for a blood draw for DUI-related charges. He was then taken to the magistrate's office in Christiansburg. While waiting at the magistrate’s office he was able to partially remove his restraints, gain access to the driver compartment, and steal a deputy’s vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Drain left the stolen deputy’s vehicle at the end of Elliott Creek Road in the Pilot area of Montgomery County and ran away on foot, police said. Search teams from Montgomery County, Christiansburg Police Department and the Virginia State Police tracked Drain to the area of Craig’s Mountain Road but have been unable to find him.

Police urge the public to take caution if they approach Drain. Anyone with any information is asked to call police. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they are specifically asking for any information about any unusual activity in the area overnight. Tips can be made by calling (540) 382-4343.

