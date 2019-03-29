Wartime artifacts from Silver Star recipient presented to National Memorial in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va.- - The family of a D-Day Silver Star recipient wants his life to be remembered for generations to come.

The family of Russell Lipes presented the National D-Day Memorial staff with artifacts from his wartime for the Foundation's archives Friday.

Lipes received the Silver Star from his action on D-Day. Along with the star, his dog tags and other items were boxed up until they were found a few years ago.

"Oh, I'm very humbled to be able to do this. This is where it belongs. The legacy of the D-Day invasion needs to be carried on from generations to generations," said Edward Hoover, family member.

Following the presentation, Memorial volunteer Dick Elder will give Lipes' family members a tour of the Memorial.



