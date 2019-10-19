Watch Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Reenact a scene from 'Friends'

Handout/Getty Images

It's been almost 20 years, but Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston still got it.

The two reenacted a scene from the hit TV show "Friends" in a press interview, which Witherspoon later posted on Instagram.

Do we need to say it's amazing?

Witherspoon briefly played Jill Green on the show, the sister of Rachel Green, Aniston's character. During their interview, they were shown a photo of one scene, where their characters are sitting on the couch in Central Perk, arguing.

Aniston didn't really remember her line, but Witherspoon helped her out.

The two were promoting their upcoming web show, "The Morning Show," which is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on November 1. CNN's Brian Stelter is a consultant on the project, for which his book was used as background.

To fan's delight, Witherspoon posted the clip from the interview Friday, with the caption, "One of the best parts of working with Jen is reliving my favorite lines from #FRIENDS!"

