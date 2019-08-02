Ways to save: earn cash back on purchases you're probably already making with free app

ROANOKE, Va. - As you're taking advantage of the tax-free weekend, check out a free app that gives you cash back on certain purchases.

It's called Ibotta. Cashback opportunities are available for in-store and online products ranging from groceries, clothing, home and auto, and even pets.

Ibotta has been around for a while, but the developers have added new features that are handy for savings during back-to-school shopping.

The app works by offering cash back from in-store and online purchases. Users can either scan it at the cash register or upload a receipt.

According to Ibotta, the average user gets $150 back a year.

A new feature in the app shoppers will find handy is called “pay with Ibotta."

It works similar to a gift card and allows you to pay the participating retailer directly through the app at checkout.

Earn up to 10% cash back on your entire purchase at more than 30 stores and restaurants, including Sheetz, The Children's Place, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Gap, Addidas, Barnes and Noble and more.



