'We are heartbroken' Swank family releases statement after Roanoke doctor's murder in Belize

ROANOKE, Va. - The family of Roanoke doctor, Gary Swank, who was found murdered in San Pedro, Belize released a statement Tuesday.

"We are heartbroken at the loss of our incredible husband and devoted father Gary Swank, M.D., who we will forever cherish. His senseless murder has left us to mourn a purposeful life ended too soon.

Gary was an incredibly driven individual, both professionally and personally, and we were blessed to have been a part of his life. His death will be felt throughout the community, as he was a physician, caregiver, teacher, mentor, avid outdoorsman, neighbor, colleague, and friend to many.

We are grateful for the overwhelming love shown by family, friends, patients and strangers. For the countless prayers, flowers, and phone calls – thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

As we take time to grieve this unbelievable loss, we will not be doing any media interviews. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time."

