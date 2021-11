Fast food restaurant Arby’s is offering something special for your bar: french fry flavored vodka.

A gift this season for the person who has everything.

The fast-food restaurant is launching the online-exclusive drinks next week.

It comes in two flavors: curly fry and crinkle-cut. The curly fry flavor includes cayenne, onion and garlic while crinkle-cut vodka is produced with kosher salt and sugar.

They will cost a little under $60 a bottle.

If you’re 21 or older, you can click here to learn more.