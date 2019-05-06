Chance the Rapper asked, and Wendy's answered: Spicy nuggets are back

CHICAGO, Ill. - The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away -- and then he giveth again?

After asking for some help from the big guy upstairs, it looks like Chance the Rapper finally got what he wanted -- spicy nuggets from Wendy's.

The Chicago-based rapper tweeted at the fast-food restaurant Saturday, listing his "positive affirmations" for the day, one of which being that Wendy's "WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point."

Wendy's responded, saying, "It won't be today, but there's always a chance."

It won’t be today, but there’s always a chance — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

Two hours later, the chain came back to Chance with a proposition from "the people in charge" -- if Chance's tweet got 2 million likes, they would bring back spicy nuggets.

Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.

The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.

Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

The masses heard the call, and they delivered. The tweet received more than 2 million likes and by Sunday night, it was official.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL!

Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Y’all are crazy!

That took like a day and a half! WHAT?!

We don’t know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!! — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 6, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.