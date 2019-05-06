Weird News

Chance the Rapper asked, and Wendy's answered: Spicy nuggets are back

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer
CHICAGO, Ill. - The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away -- and then he giveth again? 

After asking for some help from the big guy upstairs, it looks like Chance the Rapper finally got what he wanted -- spicy nuggets from Wendy's. 

The Chicago-based rapper tweeted at the fast-food restaurant Saturday, listing his "positive affirmations" for the day, one of which being that Wendy's "WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point." 

Wendy's responded, saying, "It won't be today, but there's always a chance." 

 Two hours later, the chain came back to Chance with a proposition from "the people in charge" -- if Chance's tweet got 2 million likes, they would bring back spicy nuggets. 

 The masses heard the call, and they delivered. The tweet received more than 2 million likes and by Sunday night, it was official. 

