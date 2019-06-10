Florida man told police the cocaine left on his nose wasn't his

FLORIDA - Fabrico Tueros Jimenez, 20, was arrested on drug charges when police noticed traces of white powder on his nose.

Jimenez was stopped at a routine traffic stop in Florida when the police saw the traces on his nose, which later tested positive for cocaine.

According to the Sheriff's Department, after the arrest Jimenez told the deputies it wasn't his cocaine.

After searching the vehicle, deputies found 250 grams of marijuana and 13 Xanax pills Jimenez carried on him as well as a small bag of powder cocaine.

Jimenez was arrested for drug charges. The driver of the vehicle is unknown.

