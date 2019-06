MANITOBA, Canada - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police pulled over a Chevrolet Camaro going 105 mph in Manitoba, Canada.

When police asked the teen driver why he was speeding, the 16-year-old replied, "I ate too many hot wings and needed a bathroon ASAP"

Police insisted that is still no excuse and fined the teenager for speeding and driving without a supervising driver.

According to police, he will also most likely have his license suspended.

