Natty Light searching for summer intern who is 'Natty qualified'

NEW YORK, N.Y. - Dream job alert. Have you ever wondered what it would be like to get paid to drink beer?

Natty Light is searching for a summer intern who is a skilled meme creator, ready to design some "sick swag" and who is eager to do some ... "product research."

The beer brand is searching for someone who is "Natty qualified" -- in other words, your GPA and employment history don't matter as much as your devotion to the college beer favorite.

Of course, to be able to apply you need to be 21 years or older and apply by May 19.

WE NEED AN INTERN! Think you have what it takes? Apply today at https://t.co/rSMdA2RvsA for a chance to become the 2019 Natty Light summer intern. #NattyIntern pic.twitter.com/7fbSVQXMZB — Natural Light (@naturallight) May 8, 2019

Position description:

Attend various events as an ambassador of the brand

Create fire viral content across all Natural Light Social Channels

Keep the Brand Manager up to date on all trending trends

Guerilla Marketing. If you have to ask, you can’t handle it.

Product research (yes, it’s what you think it is)

Design some sick swag that gives consumers all the feels

Complete weekly vlog documenting the awesomeness on Twitter/Instagram/Facebook

Minimum Qualifications & Experience

Familiarity with social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube Snapchat, etc)

The desire to be a part of the business and culture that is Natty/Live the Natty Brand lifestyle/Be a Natty Brand supporter

Attention to detial

Did you notice I misspelled detail? If you did, please apply.

Be outgoing, but not annoying, there is a fine line

Be able to spell protractor

Self-starter, adaptable, high quality human being

Confidence is a must

Basic math, computer, & meme making skills

Just be cool

