Nevada trooper tells funeral home worker dead people don't count in HOV lane

LAS VEGAS, N.V. - Do you ever feel a bit miffed when someone speeds by you in the car-pool lane and their passenger is an infant?

Well, babies count -- but guess what doesn't? Dead people.

That question was cleared up by a Nevada highway patrol officer Monday.

The answer came when trooper, Travis Smaka, pulled over a driver on Interstate 15 who was driving a mini-van alone in the HOV lane.

The suspect then told Smaka he wasn't truly by himself -- he was transporting a corpse in the back.

Smaka then gave the funeral home worker one of life's hard lessons -- additional car occupants must have a pulse.

Call it a technicality if you want, but at least he didn't draw a cold, stiff line.

The understanding trooper let the driver go with a warning.

And just in case you're wondering, animals don't count as additional occupants, either.

