South Carolina woman pulled over by police for driving toy truck while drunk

WALHALLA, S.C. - A South Carolina woman was pulled over Monday, while driving a child's power wheels truck.

Another driver passing by captured part of the arrest on cell phone video.

According to Wahalla police chief, Megan Holman was pulled over after someone called authorities and asked them to check on a suspicious person.

The chief said Holman was under the influence of a narcotic.

She was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

He said the woman was about a mile from her house when she was arrested.

