Seagull found in Japan with interesting object stuck in its head

A seagull in Japan appears to behave normally, despite having what appears to be an arrow stuck in its head.

The gull was seen Monday around a stream in northern Japan, actively moving and seeming healthy.

The black-headed gull was first sighted by locals in Ishinomaki City.

A wildlife official said the roughly four-inch-long object seems to be some kind of rolled up paper with a sharpened end.

Local officials planned to take the gull under protection, but ended up putting it off, because the gull seems healthy and they thought it would be hard to catch.

Officials will continue to keep an eye on the bird, and will decide what to do based on any changes in its condition.

