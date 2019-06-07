Switch back to flip phone for a week, you could win $1,000

ROANOKE, Va. - A company wants to pay you $1,000 if you can leave your smartphone behind for one week.

Internet service provider Frontier Communications just launched its flip phone challenge.

They say it's right in time for the 30th anniversary of the first folding phone.

To make up for all the high tech you'll lose, Frontier is sweetening the deal with a survival kit.

You'll get a printed map, pocket phonebook and some 90s-era CDs.

They're looking for tech geeks and smartphone addicts (so that qualifies a lot of us!)

Bonus points if you have an active social media presence and wouldn't mind vlogging about your experience.

All you have to do is send a 100-to-200 word message about why you're the perfect person for the social experiment.

They'll only choose one person.

The form is up on the Frontier website.

