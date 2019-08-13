Utah man gets lucky, unusually rare experience of being lone passenger on commercial flight

ASPEN, Co. - If you have flown recently, you know how crowded commercial flights can be.

That's why Vincent Peone's experience is so unusual.

The director & cinematographer was the only passenger on his flight from Aspen, Colorado to Salt Lake City, Utah.

Peone chronicled the unique experience on his cell phone.

After boarding the plane, Peone was personally greeted by the captain.

He also filmed service personnel loading sandbags into the cargo hold of the plane to make up for the lack of passengers.

The flight attendant's welcome announcement was also modified for the unusual situation.

"Good evening, vincent, and welcome aboard," she said.

