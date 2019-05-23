Wanted Connecticut man agrees to turn himself in if his wanted poster gets 15,000 likes on Facebook

TORRINGTON, Conn. - Well, this is a new one.

A wanted man in Connecticut cut a deal with police -- he'll turn himself in if his wanted poster, posted on the Torrington Police Department's Facebook page, gets 15,000 likes.

Jose Simms, 29, is wanted on multiple failure to appear warrants.

According to the post, Simms and authorities agreed on 15,000 because it was in the middle of what they both wanted -- authorities said 10,000, while Simms asked for 20,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Torrington Police Department at 860-489-2007.

