We regret to inform you Pumpkin Spice Spam is a real thing

ROANOKE, Va. - We regret to inform you that Hormel is introducing Pumpkin Spice Spam ahead of the fall season, according to NBC News.

The company will reportedly start selling the monstrosity until Sept. 23 on Walmart and Spam's websites.

Hormel first tested the waters two years ago in a phony Facebook post -- but unfortunately, this time the company swears it's real.

"True to the brand's roots, SPAM® Pumpkin Spice combines deliciousness with creativity, allowing the latest variety to be incorporated into a number of dishes, from on-trend brunch recipes to an easy, pick me-up snack," it said in an emailed statement to NBC News.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.