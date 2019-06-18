What's that smell? New poll finds that 4 out of 10 millennials don't use deodorant

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Hey millennial, ever wonder what that smell is when hanging out with your friends?

A new poll from YouGov found that more than 30 percent of 18-to 24-year-olds hadn't used deodorant in the past month.

Although nearly 40 percent of young adults said they haven't used deodorant in the last month, the percentage did decline to 31 percent with 25- to 34-year-olds, 22 percent with 35- to 44-year-olds, and 16 percent when they got to 45-year-olds.

But how can we get the message across? Throw pop star Justin Bieber in there to make it cool again!

The Biebs is launching a new line of deodorant in partnership with Schmidt’s Naturals called "Here + Now" that is said to be cruelty-free and plant-based.

Recently Justin Bieber has "changed his ways" to be more eco friendly, such as collaborating with Lil Dicky on his new track "Earth," which addresses the importance of being environmentally friendly.

His wife, Hailey Baldwin, has also recently collaborated with Bare Minerals.

YouGov dove into another sticky topic: How often do you wash your hair?

Although the results were very mixed, 20% of U.S. adults said they "definitely agree," you should wash your hair daily and 19% said "definitely disagree" while the rest were spread fairly evenly between.

The most likely group to wash their hair every day was 25- to 34-year-olds, but all of the age groups were pretty similar. That is, except for the 55 plus group - only 14 percent "definitely agree," you should wash your hair daily.

