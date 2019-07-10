Wisconsin brothers' fishing photo flops

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - A Wisconsin toddler is getting a lot of attention after innocently posing with a recently caught fish -- in his mouth.

WILX reports that the 18-month-old, along with his 4- and 3-year-old brothers, caught some fish in a children's fishing pond at a museum.

Marika Daniels, the boys' mom, didn't realize what her youngest had done until after she snapped the photo. She thought it was funny, but was shocked when the photo was shared more than a half-million times on Facebook.

